Haiti, Dominican leaders meet, rebuff ‘ultranationalists’

Santo Domingo.- Haitian President Jovenel Moise revealed on Monday night that during his stay in Ecuador for the inauguration of President Guillermo Lasso, he met with Dominican President Luis Abinader and there they held “in-depth conversations on issues of common interest.”

According to Moise, he agreed with Abinader, “not to fall into the game of the Dominican and Haitian ultranationalists and to continue working for the happiness of both peoples.”

To this tweet, the Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez responded who stated that “Abinader spoke with his counterpart, President Moise of Haiti, in Ecuador, and in relation to the issue of the Dajabón Massacre) River, he only told him that this issue is in the hands of the foreign ministries. from both countries.”