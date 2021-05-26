EDE Este will suspend power service this weekend for maintenance of circuits

SANTO DOMINGO. -The Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (EDE Este) informed on Wednesday that it would carry out maintenance this weekend on circuits in Greater Santo Domingo, Boca Chica, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, and La Altagracia to avoid breakdowns and to comply with the agreement with the education authorities to maintain the electricity service from Monday to Friday.

The entity’s communiqué stated that to facilitate the execution of these tasks, the service would be interrupted this Saturday, May 29th, from 8:20 am to 4:20 pm, in several sectors of the National District.

Likewise, in Santo Domingo East, from 8:20 am to 4:20 pm; in Santo Domingo North, from 7:20 am to 4:20 pm.

It will also be suspended from 7:20 am to 4:20 pm in Boca Chica and sectors of Monte Plata from 9:20 am to 4:20 pm.

In the province of Hato Mayor, from 9:20 am to 4:20 pm and in La Altagracia, from 9:20 am to 4:20 pm.

Interruptions on Sunday, May 30 due to service improvement works

EDE Este will suspend service for maintenance work this Sunday from 9:20 is to 4:20 pm in various sectors of the National District.

Likewise, in Santo Domingo East, from 8:20 am to 4:20 pm; in Santo Domingo North, from 7:20 am to 5:20 pm.

Also, from 7:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. in sectors of Boca Chica.

In Monte Plata, from 9:20 am to 4:20 pm.

Finally, it will be interrupted in the province of Hato Mayor, from 9:20 am to 4:20 pm.

EDE Este apologizes to all our customers and users for any inconvenience these interruptions may cause them and reiterates its commitment to keep them informed and provide them with a better service in the supply of electricity.