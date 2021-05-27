Agencies probe sabotage at 2nd busiest airport

Santo Domingo.- A high-level commission of State security agencies assumed this Wednesday the investigations into the sabotage in the lights of the runway of the Las Américas International Airport.

According to the reports, President Luis Abinader has expressed great interest in moving the investigations into the case forward and determining what really happened last Sunday at the Las Américas terminal.

Among the organizations that make up the investigation commission are the National Investigations Department (DNI) and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim), of the Police.