Public Health keeps close tabs over Haiti border market

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, on Fri. said they are monitoring social distancing in the binational market of Dajabón to avoid more cases of covid-19.

He stressed that they will distribute masks to those buyers and vendors who do not have them.

The official made the statement during a visit to the binational market where he also stated that they will be doing antigen tests, taking temperature and everything that can be done to control the contagion.

Rivera expressed his satisfaction by emphasizing that both Haiti and the Dominican Republic have set new curfew hours.