“We are at the worst moment of the covid-19 pandemic”

Tour of the Hospitals and centers where they carry out PCR tests due to the considerable increase in the last days of the Covid-19 Virus. In Photo: UNPHU, the Morgan Hospital, Moscoso Puello, where in turn Dr. Indira Jiménez, offered statements on the situation of the virus in the DR. Today / Arlenis Castilo / 05/20/2021

According to the graph elaborated by Mr. Loving Restituyo, based on the “Number of patients in Intensive Care Unit” data published in the bulletins of the MOH, we are at the worst moment of the pandemic.

We consider the number of ICU patients to be the most and best representative of the pandemic situation. Since no one wants to be admitted to the ICU and since the pandemic has deferred the treatment of other pre-existing pathologies, it is reasonable to consider that almost all of those admitted to the ICU have their etiology in COVID 19.

Bulletin 432 for May 24, 2021, cites that the number of ICU patients reached 357, the highest number seen since the first wave began in the middle of last year.

The following day, in Bulletin 433 corresponding to May 25, this figure rose to 363 people, equivalent to a growth of 1.7% in a single day.

The maximum reached in the first wave was 325 patients admitted to the ICU, which occurred in the last week of July 2020. In the second wave, the highest number of ICU inpatients happened in the third week of January 2021, with 336 cases.

May 24, 2021, both peaks were surpassed with 357 ICU inpatients and growing: 1.4% the following day.

Being in the worst moment of the pandemic, we cannot continue to cover up this crude reality, neither looking for explanations to justify nor believing or feeding vain hopes that prevent an effective and efficient action against the pandemic.

ZOOM

Increase in cases

During May, covid-19 infections increased in Greater Santo Domingo, the National District, and San Cristobal.