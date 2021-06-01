Atlantic hurricane season: From Ana to Wanda

Hurricane Joaquin is seen over the Bahamas in the Atlantic Ocean in an image from the NOAA GOES West satellite taken at 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT) October 1, 2015. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout via Reuters

Santo Domingo.-The National Hurricane Center of the United States warned that the hurricane season begins for the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, which will last until November 30 of this year.

The Miami-based organization reported that an average of 14 storms, seven hurricanes and three higher category hurricanes are expected.

It ndicated that Tropical Storm Ana formed last May, while the next storm that develops in this cyclonic season is called “Bill.”

Ana, Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda are the names that make up the list of phenomena conditions expected in the coming months.