Abinader has a more rigorous curfew in 25 provinces of the country

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, issued Decree 349-21 Monday night, which establishes a new schedule.

The decree establishes that the curfew will be from Monday to Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next day and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 in the morning, with a grace period of three hours of free movement in the following areas:

National District. Azua Province. Bahoruco Province. Barahona Province. Dajabón province. Elías Piña Province. El Seibo Province. Hato Mayor Province. Mirabal Sisters Province. Independence Province. La Romana Province. María Trinidad Sánchez province. Monsignor Nouel Province. Monte Cristi Province. Monte Plata Province. Pedernales Province. Peravia Province. San Cristóbal Province. San José de Ocoa Province. San Juan Province. San Pedro de Macorís Province. Sánchez Ramírez Province. Santiago Rodríguez Province. Santo Domingo Province. Valverde Province.

While in the districts where there is a lower level of contagion and rate of positivity, the curfew schedule is established from Monday to Friday from 10:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning, and on Saturdays and Sundays. from 9:00 at night to 5:00 in the morning.

Duarte Province. Espaillat province. La Altagracia Province. La Vega Province. Samaná Province. Santiago province. Puerto Plata province.

In these demarcations, there is a grace of free movement until 12 midnight every day, with the sole purpose that people can go to their respective residences.

Other exceptions during curfew hours applicable nationally—

During curfew hours, throughout the national territory, the following people will be allowed to circulate:

People are dedicated to health services, such as doctors, nurses, bioanalysts, paramedical personnel, pharmaceutical personnel, and all the personnel who are part of the community vaccination days.

People with a medical emergency who need to go to a health center or pharmacy.

People dedicated to private security work duly identified

Members of the press and other duly accredited media.

All measures outlined in this decree will come into effect as of Wednesday, June 2, and until Wednesday, June 9, 2021.