Another 40 centers are added to the National Vaccination Day

WILL BE LOCATED IN CENTERS WHERE THE PROGRAM HAS NOT YET ARRIVED

Santo Domingo, DR

The Government announced that it would add another 40 vaccination centers to expand the national vaccination day from this Thursday until Sunday throughout the country.

The information was offered tonight by the Presidency spokesperson, Milagros German, after a meeting that lasted for at least two hours, headed by President Luis Abinader, and where the ministers and directors of the Presidential Cabinet were present.

With this initiative, the Government seeks to reinforce the National Vaccination Plan when the coronavirus cases have increased considerably, forcing the authorities to tighten prevention measures.

According to the Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, the additional centers, which will be added to another 600 spread throughout the country, will be located in localities where citizens have not yet received the vaccine.

For the day, all the vehicles of the different government institutions will also be available to transport people to the vaccination centers.

“If we vaccinate these four days, we are avoiding hospitalization in the next eight days, and that is what we want, the community mass vaccination, that the entire population can be vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said the Minister of Health.

From 8:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon, Dominicans will be able to get inoculated.

The minister added that although they suggest house-to-house inoculation, the cold chain required for the Covid-19 vaccine makes this strategy impossible.

Regarding the suggestions of companies and personalities not to accept people in their businesses and public spaces without their vaccination card, Rivera indicated that the State had not decided in this regard.

He valued as positive that opinion leaders are calling on people to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus.