Haitian authorities ‘don’t always comply with agreements’

Santo Domingo.- National Migration Table coordinator William Charpentier, said yesterday that any agreement reached by the Dominican authorities with the Haitians could be in jeopardy, since Haiti is currently experiencing a “power vacuum.”

He said it’s more than clear that in Haiti there is no interest in halting the construction of the irrigation canal in the vicinity of the Massacre River, so the country must turn to international organizations to secure its halt in construction.

“We had celebrated the beginning of the dialogue but the truth must be said, the Haitian authorities do not always comply with the agreements,” said Charpentier.

He added that any day of dialogue should be postponed until new authorities take office in Haiti.