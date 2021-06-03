Abinader will start the pilot plan “My Safe Country” this Friday

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader announced that they would start the pilot plan for the Comprehensive Citizen Security Strategy “My Safe Country” this Friday.

He said that the plan will start in the Cristo Rey sector and that after that activity, he will attend one of the vaccination centers in this sector, where he will receive the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This Friday, June 4, we begin in Cristo Rey the pilot plan of the Comprehensive Citizen Security Strategy” My Safe Country. ” Then I will attend one of the vaccination centers in this sector, to receive my second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 # VacúnateRD,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

At the end of last March, Abinader presented the first phase of the Comprehensive Citizen Security Strategy, which establishes a series of actions that aim to lower the rates of violence in the country.

The actions include the disarmament of the population, identifying motorists, training and technology for the Police, road safety, and addressing gender violence.

The plan is contemplated until March next year, with an initial investment of RD $ 296 million, of which 246 will be destined to the fight against gender and intra-family violence and 40 million for the training of police officers.