Dominican Republic launches anticrime push

Santo Domingo.- The Cristo Rey sector, in the National District, will be the epicenter where the Government will start to execute the first part of the Comprehensive Strategy for Citizen Security, a program that seeks to minimize crime on the streets of Santo Domingo and the country.

“This Friday, June 4, we begin in Cristo Rey the pilot plan of the Comprehensive Citizen Security Strategy,” President Luis Abinader tweeted on Wednesday night. And yesterday, the Presidency launched the president’s agenda, in which the activity is scheduled for 10am.

The planning contemplates, among other actions, that all those who travel in motorcycles must have a vest with an identification number, since this means of transport is the most used for criminals to commit felonies.