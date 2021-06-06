Six deaths and 1,267 new cases of coronavirus

The Ministry of Public Health registered this Saturday six deaths due to covid-19, of which one occurred in the last 24 hours, and reported 1,267 new cases of the virus.

According to bulletin number 443, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 3,652, while the number of infected persons is 299,681.

To date, 244,244 people have recovered from the disease, while 51,785 people still have the active virus, and laboratory tests have ruled out 1,279,266 cases.

In the last 24 hours, 7,818 tests have been performed, for a total of 1,578,947 processed samples, of which 5,992 are PCR and 1,826 antigenic.

Daily positivity rose to 23.04% and in the last four weeks to 16.74%. The case fatality rate is 1.22%.

Hospital occupancy for covid-19 stands at 51%, while it stands at 72% for intensive care. The use of ventilators is 63%.