Improvised “teteos” (parties) defy prohibition

Santo Domingo, DR

The famous “teteos” are not entirely over in Greater Santo Domingo, despite the new restrictions imposed by the government prohibiting the sale of alcoholic beverages from 3:00 in the afternoon and the new curfew which starts at 6:00 in the afternoon from Monday to Friday and at 3:00 on Saturdays and Sundays.

The most complex aspect of these new measures, which will be in force until June 9, is the improvised “teteos.” These parties are set up in alleys and closed places, circumventing the authorities.

Last Saturday, reporters from Listin Diario observed some colmadones still selling alcoholic beverages. Their owners or employees close the doors but go outside to take the beers to people who are waiting for them inside their vehicles.

In this regard, the director of the Control of Alcoholic Beverages (COBA) department of the Ministry of Interior and Police, Jose Sanchez Payano, said that there are about 60 businesses in Santo Domingo, Nigua, San Pedro de Macoris, and Nagua that the entity temporarily closed for violating the curfew, of which about 50% are located in the Dominican capital.

“Basically, these businesses, for the most part, are grocery stores, very few bars because they have been respecting the schedules more lately because the closing is more noticeable, therefore, it no longer makes sense for them to be open after that hour, but the grocery stores usually remain with one door open and the other closed,” said the COBA head.

He added that when this program surprises these open businesses, it places a temporary closing. Within the following five days, their owners must go to the MIP Conference Room to receive a talk on the importance of maintaining order and respecting the curfew. After that, they are allowed to continue working.

When the Ministry of Public Health accompanies the closure, monetary fines and up to 30 days of closure can be imposed, with a judicial submission.

Sánchez Payano emphasized that the entity has also visited around 200 businesses inviting them to comply with the curfew.