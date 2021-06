Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tuesday extended the curfew for another week, to halt the recent surge of the coronavirus.

The curfew hours are from 6pm to 5am from Monday to Friday and on Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm to 5am.

The Dominican government provision is contained in Decree 364-21, issued Tuesday by the Executive Power and will be in effect until Wednesday, June 16.