I don’t want to see him dead, I want to see him here in court: Odebrecht

Santo Domingo.- “I don’t want to see him dead, I want to see him here in court,” warned Odebrecht case “bagman” Ángel Rondón in response to former Dominican attorney general, Jean Alain Rodríguez’s allegation that he fears for his life” in the heels of public threats “received from defendants.”

He said the letter sent by Rodríguez to President Luis Abinader is a sign of fear of the former prosecutor, “who will have to face me when he is sitting on the witness stand.”

He added that he’s been going to court for the Odebrecht case for four years and that he is not afraid. “I’m still here, so you can’t be afraid, that I face justice.”

Rondón spoke at a National District Panel Court, during a recess in the trial of the US$92.0 million graft case.