After one death, Dominican-Haiti border back to normal

Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- Normalcy returned to the Dominican-Haiti border yesterday, after on Monday Haitian Border Police (Polifron) shot dead a Haitian citizen, wounded others and several were arrested.

Desperate Haitians gathered in front of the border gate that separates this country from Haiti through Dajabón, trying to enter Dominican territory to stock up on food and other supplies.

Dominican authorities at the border area have established a series of restrictions on Haitians who try to enter the country in search of basic products, as part of the actions they are applying to control the spread of the coronavirus.