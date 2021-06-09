Director of the SNS believes, thanks to vaccination, COVID-19 situation will improve in the coming days

With the administration of the two doses of the COVID vaccine in more than 1.5 million people and the first jab in half of the population, the National Health Service (SNS) director, Mario Lama, predicts that the country’s pandemic situation will improve.

“I am positive that in the next few weeks we should have changes in this…to have more than five million Dominicans vaccinated is a great achievement and is going to allow us, with God ahead, to enter another stage in the next few weeks,” said Lama in an interview granted to the Uno + Uno program.

According to the update of the vacunate.gob.do portal, as of this Tuesday, June 8, 4,091,884 citizens received the first dose of the biological while 1,564,664 completed their vaccination, for a total of 5,656,548 doses administered since the beginning of the National Vaccination Day, on February 15, 2021.

The incidence of four variants and a resurgence of covid-19 has caused hospital capacity for covid patients to overflow in recent weeks.

According to the Public Health epidemiological report, yesterday 1,440 new cases of covid-19 were detected in the country, 14 deaths were reported, of which the only one occurred yesterday, according to bulletin #447.

Hospital occupancy is as follows: 52% of the 1,376 hospital beds available are occupied.

The number of patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 445, with an occupancy rate of 73%.

The number of patients requiring assisted ventilation decreased to 310, but this figure is still worrying, corresponding to 63% occupancy.