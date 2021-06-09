Dominican electric utilities ‘irregularities’ top US$526.0M

Santo Domingo.- The Electricity Distribution Companies Joint Council (EDE) revealed Wednesday that the irregularities found in those companies total RD$30.0 billion (US$526.3 million).

Andrés Astacio, vice president of the Council, affirmed that the Dominican electricity sector was embezzled, after pointing out other irregularities in the project contract.

Astacio said the lawyers of that body work to identify legal actions and proceed in court.

He revealed that among other irregularities, they include the contracting of projects that were paid twice and that the current administration has also had to pay for them to be completed.