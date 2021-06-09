The Senate asks the President for mandatory vaccination to enter public and private sites

It asks that those who are not vaccinated be prohibited from entering food outlets, banks, restaurants, and the use of public transport.

Santo Domingo, DR

The Senate of the Republic approved a resolution requesting the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, to prohibit the entrance to public and private places to people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The initiative, authored by Senators Dionis Sánchez, Antonio Marte, and Eddy Nolasco, was intended to be heard in the next session. Still, at the request of the spokesperson of the People’s Force in the Senate, it was agreed to place it on Tuesday’s agenda.

Specifically, what the resolution requests is “to prohibit the entrance to places of public and private services, food vending spaces, banks, restaurants, the use of public transportation and other places that imply the agglomeration of men and women, to people who are not inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine, in order to preserve the collective health and the public good.”

Within its recitals, the resolution argues that “in spite of the constant efforts of the State, there has been a resistance of the people to be vaccinated, which has prevented a faster coverage of the 7,800,000 people who deserve, as a priority, to be vaccinated.”

It also states that thanks to the powers granted by the state of emergency, the Republic’s President can suspend the exercise of the right to free transit, association, and assembly.

This Tuesday, the senator of the Santiago Rodriguez province, Antonio Marte, favored making vaccination against the coronavirus compulsory while warning that he will prevent the use of his companies’ transportation services to those who do not prove their vaccination against the Covid-19.