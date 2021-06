Santo Domingo.- The Senate on Thur. chose Pablo Enrique Ulloa Castillo as Ombudsman, as well as his alternates and deputies.

Roberto Carlos Quiroz Canela, first substitute, and as substitutes; Miguel Antonio Cuello, second; Ana Leticia Martín Mateo, first deputy, and Darío Antonio Nin, second deputy.

They will be sworn in next Monday at 3pm in the Senate Chamber.