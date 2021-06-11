Promotional video of the Dominican Republic with Lewis Hamilton goes viral

The Dominican Republic’s beautiful beaches, historical monuments, culture, and the joy of its people are combined with one of the most popular and exciting sports in the world, Formula One. This is to promote the country as a first-class tourist destination.

The advertising campaign, whose actuality was confirmed to Diario Libre by the Ministry of Tourism, has one of the leading figures of this pastime, the world-famous British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, awarded on multiple occasions with the most important prizes of Formula 1. He has won the most races in the history of the competition.

The video shows the most representative tourist landscapes of the Dominican Republic; in social networks, some people began to speculate about the possibility of creating conditions in the country to carry out races of this sport, as it was raised on several occasions in the past elections by some candidates.