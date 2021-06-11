Santiago drivers will only admit inoculated

Juan Marte advised people, mainly those who use public transport vehicles, to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Santiago, DR

Santiago public transport drivers urged people who use concho cars to present their Covid-19 vaccination cards to board them.

“It is for the well-being of you, of us and all our families, I know that this is annoying, but we have to do it,” said a driver of the Santiago concho to several passengers.

In this regard, the National Center of Transport Workers (CNTT) president, Juan Marte, advised people, mainly those who use public transport vehicles, to get vaccinated and avoid inconveniences.

He indicated that it had been demonstrated that the only alternative to contain the coronavirus is vaccination and that it has given excellent results in countries such as Israel, Germany, France, United States, and others.

For Marte, poor, rich, workers, professionals, chirpers, farmers, homemakers, and others have to take the responsibility to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“It is not the last thing in the desert, but we know that it is the only alternative,” he emphasized.

The drivers’ leader added that almost all the transport workers had been immunized in Santiago because they have been oriented in that direction.

He also said that they also seek their protection, that of their families and passengers.

In this sense, he regretted that sectors he called “conspirators” are creating a current public opinion in the population so that they do not get inoculated.

“We all have to get vaccinated, do not take advantage of this campaign,” he advised the people.

Religious sectors

The Pontifical Catholic University Madre y Maestra (PUCMM) and bishop-elect of San Francisco de Macoris, Monsignor Ramon Alfredo de la Cruz Baldera, considers that the religious sectors that oppose the vaccine against Covid-19 assume a fanaticism that corresponds to ancient times.

The religious recognized that the vaccination prevents people from being contaminated by the coronavirus but contributes so that not so many people die.

He also called on these sectors to stop this fanaticism, which he understands corresponds to ancient times and not modern times as we live in the 21st century.

He stressed that the PUCMM requires students and professors to be vaccinated to protect them in the classrooms and prevent the spread of the disease.

In his opinion, throughout history, there are human beings who are distrustful, but that the vaccine should be seen as a human factor.

ALERT

Prevent.

Marte reported that the coronavirus has the whole world on its knees and that the vaccine is the only way to prevent Covid-19 and that the scientific community, which is the one that knows, endorses it.

Disinformation.

The Santiago driver leader called on these sectors to put aside their populism and stop their disinformation campaign to the population.