From this Saturday, people 12 years and older can be vaccinated

The country’s health authorities announced Friday that starting this weekend, minors as young as 12 years old can go to 13 vaccination centers to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minors must go to the centers accompanied and with the informed consent of a parent or legal guardian to accept the COVID-19 vaccine.

“During this weekend, we are expanding to include a new population group!” we will have the first doses of vaccines available for ages 12 and older at 13 vaccination centers. Remember, if you are under 18, you must be accompanied and informed consent to accept the COVID-19 vaccine from your parent, legal guardian. Choose well, choose your future, get vaccinated!” indicates the message posted on the Twitter account of Plan Vacunate RD (@vacunaterd).

The 13 centers were enabled this Saturday, 12, and Sunday 13 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

In the National, District are the Olympic Center -Combat Pavilion, Plaza Lama 27 de Febrero, Plaza Duarte Carrefour, Ministry of Defense, La Sirena Churchill, Downtown Center, and Agora Mall.

In Santo Domingo East, there is Jumbo Megacentro, and in Santo Domingo West, a center was opened in Tiendas Garrido on the Duarte highway.

In Santiago there is Plaza Lama 27 de Febrero, Gran Teatro del Cibao and Parque Central.

The Dominican Republic received the first batch of 228,150 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 manufactured by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.