Jumbo launches reusable bags to protect the environment

Under the slogan “When you use your reusable bag you take care of the environment,” Jumbo, reaffirming its commitment to caring for the environment, presented its new reusable bags as an alternative to plastic bags and announced various measures it has taken to conserve the planet.

Jumbo, says a note, has already set a precedent with conservation initiatives. On this occasion, it presented its new reusable bags, with a capacity of up to 35 pounds, as an alternative to plastic bags.

It also announced other measures that have been implemented in stores to encourage sustainable actions,

These bags are available in all its stores for the cost of RD$40 (70 cents), explains the note.