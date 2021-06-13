President of CONEP does not favor companies forcing employees to be vaccinated

The businessman called on the population to have a sense of civic responsibility and choose vaccination for the good of all.

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Council of Private Enterprise (CONEP) president, Pedro Brache, considers that companies should promote vaccination and not opt for obligatory vaccination.

Brache said that each company is a world unto itself, referring that each one establishes the norms it deems necessary but that the ideal would be to encourage voluntary vaccination.

“We have many companies, each company is a world, each one will make its own decision, what we can do are positive things that promote vaccination,” said the president of Conep.

The businessman called on the population to have a sense of civic responsibility.

“The sense of civic responsibility that there must be and that people get vaccinated not because they were told that they have to get vaccinated but because it is what they must do for the country to progress,” said Brache during the inauguration of a solar energy park in Yaguate, San Cristobal.

Brache highlighted that foreign investors had paid attention to the country because of the success of the vaccination day.

“We are in a tourist country, a country that attracts foreign investments and all the success we have had in the vaccination program has been seen in the international markets and this has turned the attention to the Dominican Republic,” he pointed out.