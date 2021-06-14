Barrick donates oxygen for Covid patients

Zambrana, Sánchez Ramírez, DR.

Intending to continue supporting the response to the current demand for oxygen in the country, Barrick Pueblo Viejo donated on June 10 to the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance four oxygen iso tanks, equivalent to approximately 80 tons, to attend to the effects of the resurgence of Covid-19 in the country.

Barrick Pueblo Viejo specified that since the beginning of the pandemic, it had been a vital and constant source of the oxygen supply through Air Liquide Dominicana, destined to supply several leading public and private medical centers throughout the national territory.

The mining company uses oxygen in Pueblo Viejo for its autoclaves to oxidize the ore extracted from the deposits through a modern extraction technology that allows it to produce gold in an environmentally friendly and sustainable manner.

Contribution

“Pueblo Viejo produces oxygen as part of the oxidation process of the minerals we extract, that is, for use in our production. Since the beginning of the pandemic and in view of the state of emergency we are experiencing, we continue to support the health authorities to avoid oxygen limitations in the country’s hospitals,” said Barrick Pueblo Viejo’s president, Juana Barceló. The oxygen demand has increased globally and locally due to the new outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Juana Barceló said that the objective of Barrick Pueblo Viejo is to overcome the health situation generated by the coronavirus, for which they have made additional donations to hospitals nationwide.