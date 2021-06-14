Dominican Republic nabs 10 in National Lottery scam

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Justice will arraign Monday, 10 accused of being part of a mafia which defrauded the National Lottery, a case that the Justice Ministry has labeled “Operation 13.”

The accused: suspended administrator of the Lottery, Luis Maisichell Dicent, host Valentina; Miguel Mejía, William Lisandro Rosario; Jonathan Brea, Carlos Berigüete, Felipe Santiago Toribio, Rafael Mesa, Eladio Batista Valerio and Edison Manuel Perdomo.

The group was arrested during 15 raids Saturday in Greater Santo Domingo and the Monseñor Nouel province, charged fraud, money laundering and other crimes.

The raids and arrests were led by the deputy prosecutors Yeni Berenice Reynoso and Wilson Camacho, of Anticorruption (Pepca).