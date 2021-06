Santo Domingo.- A moderate magnitude 4.8 earthquake at 87 km in depth has been reported southeast of La Romana, Dominican Republic.

Local media report that Monday morning, June 14, there were two earthquakes of magnitude 3.8 and 4.8 degrees located in the Mona Canal at 27 and 23 kilometers east of Boca de Yuma, according to the Seismological Institute of the State University, UASD.

There are no reports of injury or damage.