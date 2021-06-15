Avalanche of young people receive vaccination

Santo Domingo, DR

For the third consecutive day, adolescents over 12 years of age, young people, and adults attended the vaccination centers, accompanied by their parents and guardians, to be inoculated for the first time against Covid-19.

“I wanted to get vaccinated and I want to get the other quick dose now,” said an excited Alina as she received her first dose of Pfizer’s chemical compound.

The 14-year-old teenager said she was desperate to get the vaccine to “get out of this” (referring to the pandemic).

Although yesterday there were fewer attendees than the weekend, the reception of young people has been positive, according to the coordinators of the immunization days who indicate that they are cooperative and willing.

At the Pedro Henríquez Ureña University (Unphu), they had 3,200 vaccines available between Pfizer and Sinovac.

They considered that they might not apply all of them due to the low flow of young people, but they will be available until people request them. On Sunday, they applied about 2,000 doses of both vaccines.

Meanwhile, at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), some 600 people had been inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine and another 400 with the second dose of Sinovac.

One new death and another 827 cases of Covid-19

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the country to 3,708.

According to Epidemiological Bulletin # 452, 827 new coronavirus infections were reported yesterday, for a total of 52,966 active cases.

The 7,498 tests processed in the national territory showed that the districts with the highest number of infections of the virus are the National District, with 148 new cases; Santo Domingo, with 184; Santiago, with 127, San Cristóbal with 51, San Juan, 47, Puerto Plata, 28, La Altagracia, 36, Hermanas Mirabal 17, San Pedro de Macorís 13, La Romana, 13 and Espaillat 24.

At the beginning of the week, the daily positivity rate decreased to 17.8%, while the case fatality rate dropped to 1.20%.

HOSPITALIZATION

Beds occupied

The report reported that there is a 73% occupancy rate in Intensive Care beds. Of the 649 available beds, 475 are occupied.

Some 1,362 beds for Covid-19 patients are occupied, representing 51% of the 2,654 in the country.