Dominican Republic electric utility fraud topped US$517.2M

Santo Domingo.- Of the RD$30.0 billion (US$517.2 million) in irregularities allegedly committed by past administrations in the Dominican electricity sector, RD$5.0 billion correspond to cost overruns in the purchases of electricity meters made by distribution companies.

This was revealed yesterday by Andrés Astacio, vice president of the Joint Council of the electric utility (EDE), upon his departure from the Attorney General’s Office after he denounced alleged acts of corruption in the distributors.

“The conversation (with the prosecutors) basically revolved around the cost overruns at which the distributors bought the meters. What we saw is an extra cost for companies in recent years of more than RD$5 billion,” he said.