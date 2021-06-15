Gov. bans agro in highlands national park- again

Santo Domingo.- The Environment Ministry announced on Tuesday resolution 16-2021, to recover the protected area Valle Nuevo National Park and relocate the farmers settled there.

Environment minister Orlando Jorge said the resolution bans all agricultural and livestock activities within the Valle Nuevo National Park.

“In addition to the entrance to the protected area all kinds of seeds, fertilizers, agrochemicals, and agricultural tillage tools is also prohibited.”

Deja vu

The resolution is the second ban on agro activities in Valle Nuevo issued in as many years.