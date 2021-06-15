Lottery fraud ‘stole Dominican dreams’

Santo Domingo.- Luis Dicent and those arrested through Operation 13 became “true dream scammers” who assaulted “the dream of Dominicans who trusted that one day luck would touch them and they could benefit from National Lottery prizes” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

On May 1 of this year the group of defendants allegedly carried out a fraudulent drawing, where the presenter Valentina Rosario simulated the extraction of the number 13 as a jackpot, however, she had the ball in her other hand.

The scam was supposedly planned and orchestrated by the former administrator of the National Lottery, Luis Dicent.

According to information from the Justice Ministry, the alleged scam was being planned by Dicent and William Rosario, alleged confidant.

The two allegedly convinced Rosario to participate, by telling her that everything would be fine because it was a special draw for betting parlors outside the country.