Ruling party deputy denies narco link

Santo Domingo.- La Vega (central) Deputy for the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), Rosa Amalia Pilarte, said the Justice Ministry is persecuting her family and that the accusation against her is “old.”

After her name resurfaced with the presentation of the accusation linking her family to drug trafficking, the legislator denied those links and said the money she owns is the product of work done by her companies.

“First of all, it is an old accusation (that of drug trafficking), it began in the electoral contests, then I will tell you that my family and I have been tremendously flogged by the Justice Ministry, that what we have done is work and I have my forehead in high, because the jobs we have done are not hidden jobs, they are jobs that I am recognized for in my community.”