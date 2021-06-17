Intricacies of Dominican Republic’s US$48M electric utility scam

Santo Domingo.- Through Rubén Jiménez Bichara, former executive vice president of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies, operated a structure to presumably arrange the tenders of equipment for the electricity distribution companies (EDE) and also to embezzle US$48 million from loans granted to the Dominican State by multilateral entities.

The idea was supposedly to favor the companies of Juan Alexis Medina (brother of former president Danilo Medina), as well as Maxy and Alexander Montilla Sierra, brothers-in-law of the ex-president and others.

This summarizes the complaint filed by the Dominican State, represented by the executive vice president of the Joint Council of the EDE, Andrés Astacio, to the Special Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption.

Now that instance must analyze the voluminous document that details the alleged irregularities that would have been committed to the detriment of the State, to decide whether to admit the complaint and include it in an investigation carried out by the Public Ministry or reject it.