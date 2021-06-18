Vaccines applied in Dominican Republic fight variants

Santo Domingo.- A year-and-a-half after the appearance of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, science has not been able to clear up all doubts about vaccines and their effectiveness in counteracting the effects of the virus and its possible variants.

However, to date, the vaccines applied in the Dominican Republic have proven to be functional to counteract the strains detected in the territory, even in others that have yet to reach the country.

This was affirmed by Dr. Robert Paulino, virologist, researcher and director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine and Global Health of the Ibero-American University (Unibe).

“The results of studies that show that, so many Sinovac (mainly applied in the country), like Pfizer and AstraZeneca, they activate neutralizing antibodies that reduce coronavirus-induced inflammation.”