Ministry reports nine deaths from covid-19 and 1,216 other infections

Positivity is 20.16%, and 6,033 tests were performed for the first time for 1,216 covid cases.

Nine deaths, three of which occurred in the last 24 hours, were registered yesterday by the General Directorate of Epidemiology. Likewise, the system reported 1,216 new infections due to covid-19.

The positivity or processed tests by which the SARS COV-2 virus that produces covid-19 is detected also rose to 20.16%, while the positivity of the last four weeks is at 18.40%.

Tests. The General Directorate of Epidemiology, an agency of the Ministry of Health, reported in epidemiological bulletin 456 that in the last 24 hours, 8,279 samples were processed, of which 1,216 were positive for SARS COV-2.

Of these processed tests, the report notes that 6,494 of ‘Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and 1,785 of antigen were made, 6,033 of those samples were made for the first time, and 2,246 were subsequent.

Since the pandemic began, the total number of samples processed in the country is 1,649,763, equivalent to 157,895 per million people.

Occupation. The hospital network has 2,670 covid-19 beds, of which 1,328 are occupied, for 50%.

The system also has 472 occupied intensive care beds out of the 662 enabled in the system. In that line, 71% are busy. Of the 522 ventilators enabled, 309 people are connected to them for 59%, reported Epidemiology.

High incidence.

The Santo Domingo province contributed 327 new cases in the last 24 hours, the National District 229, San Cristóbal 99, and Santiago 92.

The cases. The country has reported 53,415 active cases to date, out of a total of 314,031 registered, with 256,874 recovered patients and 1,335,732 suspected cases that have been discarded, reports the Epidemiology Directorate.

Deaths Since the pandemic began in the country, 3,742 people have died, with a fatality of 1.19%, and mortality per million inhabitants is 358.14. Of the total deaths, 27.28% were hypertensive, while 17.10% were with diabetes.

Risk groups. Risk groups are people with comorbidities, such as diabetes and hypertension. Pregnant women affected by the coronavirus are, to date 1,025, health workers, 1,166, and those under 20 years of age, about 34,394.

The number of deaths in each of these risk lines has not been established.

The authorities continue to call on the public not to lower their guard and maintain the established hygiene measures and protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

The positivity of the tests remains high, and the reporting of deaths by health centers has increased.

Recommendations

The country’s main priority is to ensure that the population agrees to be inoculated with the available vaccines.

It seeks to avoid complications and that people have to be admitted to an intensive care room. The main recommendation is hand washing, use of masks, and distancing.