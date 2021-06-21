“They can close it 24 hours and we make fun of it anyway,” says DJ at a clandestine party

The Dominican Republic.

A DJ who was animating one of the many clandestine parties that take place in the middle of the upturn due to the third wave of Covid-19 challenged the president of the Republic, Luis Abinader, to whom he said that even if the curfew is put in place for 24 hours, they will not stop partying.

“Attention Mr. President, you can close it for 24 hours and however you want we’ll make fun,” the entertainer is heard saying in a video that has gone viral.

Although it is unknown where the party took place, the video shows the crowd smoking hookah and drinking alcoholic beverages without masks or physical distancing.

The video has gone viral and has caused dozens of comments, but the host has not been identified so far.

The video comes out when the country has registered 54,858 active cases of people infected with Covid-19, and the positivity is increasing every day.