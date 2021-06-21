Two Venezuelans are arrested on the coast of Barahona with 263 packages of cocaine and an M-16 rifle

The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), with the support of the Navy, seized two Venezuelans with 263 packages, presumably cocaine and a 5.56-caliber M-16 rifle, in an operation deployed on the coast of Barahona.

With this seizure, the number of this type of drug casings, which is usually used in drug trafficking, seized in less than a week, rises to 1,029.

The DNCD operational teams and military personnel followed the speedboat and intercepted it, after more than eight hours of pursuit, near the Patos beach in the aforementioned province, with the two foreign occupants. Inside the boat, they had 10 nylon sacks, with the packages of the substance.