Dominican Republic is governed for a few: UN report

Santo Domingo.- 63% of the people in the Dominican Republic believe that the country is governed for the benefit and the interests of a few, reveals the 2021 Regional Human Development Report that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) reported Monday.

Likewise, although it does not identify specific cases, the report indicates that the region has given rise to multiple examples of economic elites that interfere in the design or implementation of policies, and as a result of this interference, fiscal systems, competition and market regulations “have often been shaped for the benefit of a small group of citizens rather than for the common good.”

When presenting the report to the press, Marcela Meléndez, UNDP chief economist in Latin America and the Caribbean, said that large business groups “have interests in many sectors and extend their interests even with frequency to the media sector.”