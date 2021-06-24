Lead prosecutor says Dominican military spy on her

Santo Domingo.- Anticorruption director, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, revealed Tuesday that of all the investigations she has carried out during her career in the Justice Ministry, the Coral Case is the only one that has changed her lifestyle for safety reasons.

“The only case that has forced me to change my lifestyle is this. Because it is true … that two people from the Air Force had photos of my house and my family,” she said during the hearing of the appeal by Tanner Flete, son of the accused, Pastor Rossy Guzmán.

She said members of the military-religious network, led by Major General Adán Cáceres and Pastor Rossy Guzmán, are threatening people who administer the assets seized from the corruption network dismantled in Operation Coral.

She added that they have three complaints from property managers who have allegedly been threatened by “a major” of the network.