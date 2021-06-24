Possibility of a third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 divides users of social networks

As the Ministry of Public Health is studying the possibility of applying a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, Periódico Hoy asked its followers on social networks if they would agree to receive a third shot.

Poll: Would you be willing to receive a third dose of vaccine against Covid-19?

Some are in favor, and others against a third dose. 617 voted with a resounding No, representing 47% of respondents.

While 695 users voted Yes, those who accept an additional injection of the biological corresponds to 53%.

In addition to considering a third dose of the antidote, the governing body of Health announced yesterday that it would be conducting a study to assess the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine in the country.

“This is the study that is going to start within a week in the country and which will determine how much it will prevent hospitalization and mortality,” explained the COVID-19 advisor to the Ministry of Health, Eddy Pérez Then.