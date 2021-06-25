Dominican Republic will request negative PCR tests or vaccination card from travelers from 18 countries

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican Republic will ask for negative PCR tests or vaccination cards from travelers from 18 countries to enter the country as a measure to stop the advance of the coronavirus; authorities reported this afternoon.

The decision is contained in a resolution of the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), where it toughens measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 variants in the country by requiring the presentation of negative PCR test or vaccination card to passengers from 18 countries wishing to enter the Dominican territory.

“As of today, all passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic from Australia, United Kingdom (England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales), Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Ireland, Democratic Republic of Congo, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Syria, Sweden, Monaco, Thailand, Tunisia, Brazil, South Africa and India the presentation of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to arrival or presentation of a vaccination card no more than 3 weeks after the last dose was administered,” explained Marte Piantini.

The measure also applies to all passengers coming from those countries arriving in Dominican territory from a third country and those who have been in those countries for fourteen days or less.

The measures will be effective as of June 28, 2021, and may be extended by the Aviation Board, informed José Marte Piantini, president of the JAC.

“Through the efforts made by our President Luis Abinader with the, National Vaccination Plan, we have achieved an extraordinary management of the pandemic with a total of 7,482,545 doses applied. According to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the effort made by our government places the Dominican Republic among the first five countries in the region that have better managed the crisis derived from the pandemic,” said Marte Piantini.

The resolution also states that crew members coming from the countries mentioned above must present their vaccination card or PCR test and be confined to the hotel where they are staying.

Marte Piantini stated that these new restrictions to the aforementioned countries “will keep the population protected from the emergence of new strains of COVID-19 that have affected other nations.”

The JAC is integrated, in addition to its president, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Tourism, the Legal Advisor of the Executive Branch, the Director-General of the Dominican Civil Aviation Institute, the Executive Director of the Airport Department; the Commander General of the Air Force of the Dominican Republic, the Director-General of the Specialized Corps in Airport Security and Civil Aviation; Nasim Antonio Yapor Alba and Fernando Hiram Taveras, as representatives of the Private Sector, Andrés R. Marranzini Grullón, as representative of the Private Tourism Sector, and Paola Plá Puello, as secretary of the JAC.