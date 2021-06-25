For govt. corruption: 20 years in prison, up to 10X the amount

Santo Domingo.- The recent changes made to the bill that would modify the Penal Code establish penalties for govt. corruption as high as 20 years in prison and fines of up to 10 times the amount involved in that offense. Also, committing this crime could imply absolute disqualification from holding public functions.

The proposals are contained in a second report presented by the Permanent Commission of Justice of the Chamber of Deputies, which is pending debate in the second reading of the bill.

Yesterday, for the fourth time in a row, the Penal Code was left on the table and this time was due to the precarious attendance it was decided to conclude the session earlier than planned. The limited quorum comes after a COVID-19 outbreak.