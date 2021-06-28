AG admits it was illegal to prevent predecessor from leaving the country

Santo Domingo.- Attorney General, Miriam Germán admitted Monday that the immigration alert that prevented her predecessor Jean Alain Rodríguez from leaving the country was illegal.

Likewise, she said that she will take the appropriate measures to prevent this situation from recurring, “including disciplinary aspects.”

She also announced that she will be inhibited from any process that involves the former prosecutor.

“I wish for the record, if ever Mr. Jean Alain has any process in this jurisdiction, I will recuse myself legally, so that there is no place to argue alleged disaffections.”