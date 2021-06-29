Canal of contention pits Haitian, Dominican authorities

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader reiterated Mon. that the canal that Haitian authorities are building to connect to the Massacre River, which the two nations share, is unacceptable for the Dominican Republic.

Abinader reached this conclusion after analyzing the data provided by Dominican institutions regarding the way in which the work for agricultural irrigation is being excavated.

He reiterated that, on the Dominican side, they will not meet again with the representation of the Haitian government until the excavation of the trench is halted