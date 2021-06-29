Dominican Republic mass raids seek 23, including ex Attorney General

Santo Domingo.- The Attorney General has authorization to search the homes of 23 people, including former attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez implicated in Operation Medusa.

The list of people wanted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Jean Alain Rodríguez, Rafael Antonio Mercede Marte, Alfredo Alexander Solado Augusto, Rafael Stefano Canó Sacco, Javier Alejandro Forteza Ibarra, Jonnathan Joel Rodríguez Imbert, Jenny Marte Peña, Alejandro Martin Rosa Llanes, Braulio Michael Batista Reyes, Maria Josefina Azar Díaz and Johannatan Loanders Medina Reyes.

Also Altagracia Guillen Calzado, Miguel José Moya, Amelia Isabel Escaño, Mercedes Camelia Salcedo Disla, Ronny Rafael Corporán, Francis Ramírez Moreno, Ney Ernaldo Caccavelli Guevara, Isis Tapia Steffany, Emily Critina Ramirez Herrera, Jovanny Alfonso Feliz Roa, Miguel Angel Reynoso Genao and Victor Manuel Lora.