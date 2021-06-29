Dominican Republic, PAHO disagree over a 3rd dose

Santo Domingo.-While President Luis Abinader, defends the application in the country of a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) recommended continuing with the current two-dose vaccination schedule.

Meanwhile investigations continue to confirm whether the administration of a booster is necessary.

This same recommendation was made by several parties to the Health Cabinet this Monday, indicating that the priority should be to complete the current schedule.

For its part, the Dominican Medical College (CMD) requested that, if the third dose is applied, a protocol must be created that explains under what conditions the reinforcement should be administered.

“To date there is no scientific evidence on whether it is necessary to apply one or more booster doses of these vaccines after completing the current schedule of two doses for each one and the time in which they should be applied,” the CMD said.