PAHO/WHO ask Dominican Republic to continue vaccination against COVID-19 with two doses

The PAHO / WHO Representation in the Dominican Republic will continue to monitor the scientific evidence (DIARIO LIBRE / ARCHIVO)

As the Dominican Government prepares to provide a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) indicated today that “to date there is no scientific evidence on whether it is necessary to apply one or several booster doses of these vaccines after the end of the current schedule of two doses for each one and the time in which they should be applied” and asked the country to continue vaccination against COVID-19 with two doses.

Through a statement, the agency indicated that “ongoing investigations continue to be monitored.”

PAHO/WHO asked for a time delay “until updated evidence is available regarding the efficacy and safety of the interchangeability of doses between these vaccines and the need for boosters.”

It added that according to the progress of such research in vaccinated populations and the report of scientific data, “these recommendations can be updated, both in terms of the need to apply booster doses, as well as in relation to the mixing of vaccines from different platforms and laboratories.”

Likewise, the organization reiterates that in addition to vaccination, it is necessary to continue applying public health and social measures within the framework of a comprehensive approach to prevent infection and transmission of SARS-CoV-2, such as the use of masks, physical distancing, hand washing, respiratory hygiene when coughing and sneezing, avoiding crowds and ventilating enclosed spaces.

The PAHO/WHO representation in the Dominican Republic will continue to monitor the scientific evidence to offer the country updated recommendations, recognizing that nations are sovereign and will make the decisions that best suit their populations.

He also highlighted the Dominican Republic’s effort to ensure that the population has access to vaccination against COVID-19. “Thanks to this effort, about 45% of the population has received the first dose of vaccine and approximately 25% already have the two doses,” he said.