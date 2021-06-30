Tropical wave to bring downpours

Santo Domingo.- A tropical wave will be affecting the country, starting tomorrow Thursday, and will increase the chances of rain in much of the national territory, including Greater Santo Domingo that day and Friday.

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) also expects moderate to strong downpours, with thunderstorms and occasional wind gusts.

“For Friday the tropical wave will continue causing rains from the early hours of the morning, accompanied by thunderstorms over the provinces of the northeast, southeast (including Greater Santo Domingo), southwest and Central Mountain Range.”