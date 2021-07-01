The US praises the country’s fight against human trafficking

Santo Domingo.- The United States on Wed. positively valued Dominican Republic’s efforts in the fight against trafficking and smuggling.

The annual report published by the State Department, promotes the country and removes it from the “warning list” where it had been placed last year.

In the 21st annual report on human trafficking (TIP), published on July 1, 2021, the State Department assured that progress has been seen in general in the fight against human trafficking and smuggling.

Venezuelans

It also highlights increasing efforts to investigate official complicity in trafficking crimes, the prohibition of child marriage and immigration assistance offered to vulnerable Venezuelans.